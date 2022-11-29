By: Achyut Tripathi | Updated: 2022-11-29 | Comments (1) | Related: More > Python

For data analytics, utilizing the Python programming language is advantageous and, in certain situations, more effective than other technologies. It provides a simple and powerful answer for many issues involving selecting the best piece in a dataset. Little-known but surprisingly useful data structures include heaps and priority queues.

The standard library includes the Python heapq module. It implements all heap operations at the low level and several typical heap applications at the high level.

The combination of a priority queue with heaps is a potent problem-solving tool. In many cases, priority queues and the Python heapq module's methods can help.

In this Python tutorial, you'll learn the following:

What are priority queues and heaps, and how do they relate to one another?

How to use the heapq module in Python.

What Are Heaps?

A heap is a tree-based data structure where the tree's nodes are arranged in a particular order. In essence, it is a full binary tree that complies with heap characteristics like min-heap and max-heap.

Heaps are utilized in several well-known algorithms, including priority queue implementation, the heap sort sorting algorithm, and Dijkstra's method for determining the shortest path. Heaps are essentially the data structure you'll employ when you need to retrieve the least or maximum element rapidly. Below is an example of a Tree Representation and an Array Representation.

Tree Representation

Array Representation

The information may be shown as an array of keys, from which the left and right child's locations can be inferred using a straightforward mathematical connection. If an element of index k is given:

Left child index: 2*k + 1

2*k + 1 Child index: 2*k + 2

2*k + 2 Parent index: k /2 (taking the floor)

We have two types of heap in Python:

Min_Heap: The parent element is the smallest among its left and right children, and the root element is the smallest of all the elements. Max_Heap: The parent element is the largest among its left and right children, and the root element is the largest of all the elements.

Binary trees are frequently used to implement heaps. They are organized such that we may quickly and continuously access the first index's minimal element. The rest of the tree/heap is not always sorted. We can handle a heap as a list using the heapq module in Python.

Examples

Let's take the input as [6,8,9,2,4]. Organize the input using a tree structure.

Min-Heap: The "Parent node shall be less than or equal to the child node" rule applies to the Min-heap.

In this input, the parent node "6" meets the requirement since "8 and 9" are the parent node's children. Although "2 and 4" are the parent nodes of "8," the parent node 8 does not meet the requirement. Therefore, 8 and 2 must be switched, as shown in Img 1.

The parent node "6" does not meet the requirement; thus, "2 and 9" are now child nodes of that parent node. Therefore, 6 and 2 must be switched, as shown in Img 2.

The parent node "6" does not meet the requirement, and "8 and 4" are the parent node's child nodes. As a result, 6 and 4 must be switched, as shown in Img 3.

In Image 3, "4 and 9" are child nodes of parent node "2," which satisfies the criteria. "8 and 6" are child nodes of parent node "4", which satisfies the requirement. We then created the min-heap structure.

The output min-heap is [2,4,9,8,6] for the input [6,8,9,2,4].

Max-Heap: The "Parent node shall be greater than or equal to the child node" rule applies to the Max-heap.

Img 4 depicts "8 and 9" as child nodes of a parent node named "6," but since the parent node 6 does not meet the criterion, we must swap 6 and 9, as shown in Img 5.

Img 5 shows that "8 and 6" are the child nodes of a parent node "9," which satisfies the criteria, and "2 and 4" are the child nodes of a parent node "8," which also satisfies the criterion. We then created the max-heap structure.

The output max-heap is [2,4,9,8,6] for the input [9,8,6,2,4].

What is a Priority Queue?

A queue sorted according to an attribute of the items in the queue is called a priority queue. A priority queue has three additional characteristics above a queue.

There is a "priority" assigned to each element. Priority determines which element is popped first: higher priority elements are popped first. When two elements have the same priority, the order in which they were added to the queue determines how they are served (popped).

How Do Heap and Priority Queue Relate?

The priority queue's heap implementation ensures that both adding and deleting entries take logarithmic amounts of time. As a result, the time required to perform push and pop is proportionally related to the number of elements' base-2 logarithm.

Implementation of Heapq Functions

To implement a heap data structure in Python, use the heapq module. This module mainly illustrates the min-heap type. There is no max-heap concept in the heapq module in Python.

Step 1: heapify(input)

The input list is changed into a min-heap data structure using it.

import heapq input = [4,6,2,8,1,5] heapq.heapify(input) print("heap is") print(input)

Import heapq module.

Take the input as [4,6,2,8,1] for now.

The min-heap structure is created using the heapify function.

Output

Step 2: heappush(input,element)

It is utilized to maintain the heap structure and place the element into the heap.

import heapq input = [4,6,2,8,1,5] heapq.heappush(input,10) print("heap after push the element 10") print(input)

The heap structure will be [4,6,2,8,1,5].

Use the heappush function to add element "10" to the heap structure.

Output

Step 3: heappop(input)

It is used to maintain the heap structure and eliminate the smallest piece from the heap.

import heapq input = [6,2,8,1,5] heapq.heapify(input) print("after heapify the heap is") print(input) print("smallest element in heap is") print(heapq.heappop(input))

The heap structure will be [6,2,8,1,5].

Using the hepify function, hepify the input and make a min-heap.

We may eliminate the smallest element from the heap by using heappop.

Output

The smallest and the first element in the heap is 1.

Step 4: heappushpop(input,element)

This function represents the combination of the push and pop functions. The provided element is pushed first, followed by the smallest element.

import heapq input = [3,4,6,1,4,7] heapq.heapify(input) print("The popped item using heappop") print(heapq.heappop(input))

Take the input as [3,4,6,1,4,7].

The min-heap structure is created using the heapify function's input [1, 3, 6, 4, 4, 7].

The Heappushpop function expands the heap structure by adding the element "2" and eliminating the smallest member.

Output

Step 5: heapreplace(input,element)

This function likewise adds and removes elements, but it does so in a different way than heappushpop. The smallest element is initially popped in this heapreplace, after which the element is pushed.

import heapq input = [3,4,6,4,7] heapq.heapify(input) print("The poppes iteam using heapreplace") print(heapq.heapreplace(input,2))

Take the input as [3,4,6,4,7].

The min-heap structure is created using the heapify function's input [3, 6, 4, 4, 7].

The Heapreplace method removes the smallest member, "2," before adding a new element, "2." The pop element, in this case, is "3."

Output

Step 6: nsmallest(k,input)

The k smallest items are returned.

import heapq input = [4,5,7,2,9,1] heapq.heapify(input) print("After heapify") print(input) print("The K smallest element is") print(heapq.nsmallest(2,input)) #here K is 2

Take the input as [4,5,7,2,9,1].

The min-heap structure is created using the heapify function's input [1, 2, 4, 5, 9, 7].

The two smallest items are returned by the nsmallest(2, input) function [1,2].

Output

Step 7: nlargest(k,input)

The k largest items are returned.

import heapq input = [4,5,7,2,9,1] heapq.heapify(input) print("After heapify") print(input) print("The K largest element is") print(heapq.nlargest(2,input)) #here K is 2

Take the input as [4,5,7,2,9,1].

The min-heap structure is created using the heapify function's input [1, 2, 4, 5, 9, 7].

The two smallest items are returned by the nlargest(2, input) function [9,7].

Output

Time Complexity

Each heapify call costs O(log(n)), and the cost of creating a heap is O. Therefore, the building heap has a running time complexity of O(n log(n)) (n). O(n log(n)) will be the total time complexity as a result.

Application Of Heap

Graph algorithms like Prim's algorithm use heap data structures.

For the work scheduling mechanism in the operating system, we can utilize max-heap and min-heap.

When utilizing Dijkstra's method, a heap data structure is utilized.

Heap is used while implementing priority queue.

Heap is used in Heap sort.

Conclusion

When working with graphs or trees, heap data structures are beneficial. We can increase the effectiveness of various programs and problem statements with heap data structures. Because they are effective at processing large data sets, min-heap and max-heap can be used. As you gain proficiency with heap data structures, you will be well-suited to deal with sophisticated graphs and trees.

