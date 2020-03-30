SQL Server MSDB Database Tutorial Outline

Overview

In this tutorial we will cover common questions related to the SQL Server msdb database. This is one of the standard system databases that are part of every SQL Server installation. This tutorial will give you a better idea of what the msdb database is used for, how to configure and maintain it and how to know what data and objects are stored in the msdb database.

The following sections will be covered in the tutorial:

SQL Server MSDB Database Overview

SQL Server MSDB Database Location

SQL Server MSDB Database Size and Growth

SQL Server MSDB Database Maintenance

SQL Server MSDB Database Tables

SQL Server MSDB Database Objects

SQL Server MSDB Database Permissions

SQL Server MSDB Database Backup

SQL Server MSDB Database Recovery Model

SQL Server MSDB Database Restore

SQL Server MSDB Database Disaster Recovery Plan

Let's get started.