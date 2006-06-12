By: Jeremy Kadlec | Updated: 2023-06-02 | Comments (3) | Related: More > Backup

My SQL Server backups and restores fail infrequently, but when I find out it is too late. How can I find out sooner?

SQL Server ships with native alerts that can be configured to notify an operator when a backup or restore failure occurs. Reference the chart below for the SQL Server backup and restore alerts as well as the link to the T-SQL code below to implement these alerts.

-- source: https://www.MSSQLTips.com -- -- https://www.mssqltips.com/sqlservertip/939/sql-server-database-backup-and-restore-failure-notifications/ SELECT GETDATE() GO SELECT @@SERVERNAME GO SELECT DB_NAME() GO USE MSDB GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Success - 18264')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264', @message_id = 18264, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18204')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204', @message_id = 18204, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18210')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210', @message_id = 18210, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3009')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009', @message_id = 3009, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3017')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017', @message_id = 3017, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3033')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033', @message_id = 3033, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3201')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201', @message_id = 3201, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18267')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18267' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18267', @message_id = 18267, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18268')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18268' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18268', @message_id = 18268, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18269')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18269' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18269', @message_id = 18269, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3142')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142', @message_id = 3142, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3145')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145', @message_id = 3145, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3441')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441', @message_id = 3441, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3443')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443', @message_id = 3443, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO /* IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 4301')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301', @message_id = 4301, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO */