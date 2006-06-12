SQL Server Database Backup and Restore Failure Notifications

Problem

My SQL Server backups and restores fail infrequently, but when I find out it is too late. How can I find out sooner?

Solution

SQL Server ships with native alerts that can be configured to notify an operator when a backup or restore failure occurs. Reference the chart below for the SQL Server backup and restore alerts as well as the link to the T-SQL code below to implement these alerts.

SQL Server Backup and Restore Alerts
ID Category Error Severity Description
1 Backup Success 18264 10 Database backed up: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), pages dumped: %4!d!, first LSN: %5, last LSN: %6, number of dump devices: %9!d!, device information: (%10).
2 Backup Failure 18204 16 %1: Backup device '%2' failed to %3. Operating system error = %4.
3 Backup Failure 18210 16 %1: %2 failure on backup device '%3'. Operating system error %4.
4 Backup Failure 3009 16 Could not insert a backup or restore history/detail record in the msdb database. This may indicate a problem with the msdb database. The backup/restore operation was still successful.
5 Backup Failure 3017 16 Could not resume interrupted backup or restore operation. See the SQL Server error log for more information.
6 Backup Failure 3033 16 BACKUP DATABASE cannot be used on a database opened in emergency mode.
7 Backup Failure 3201 16 Cannot open backup device '%ls'. Device error or device off-line. See the SQL Server error log for more details.
8 Restore Success 18267 10 Database restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), first LSN: %4, last LSN: %5, number of dump devices: %7!d!, device information: (%8).
9 Restore Success 18268 10 Log restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), first LSN: %4, last LSN: %5, number of dump devices: %7!d!, device information: (%8).
10 Restore Success 18269 10 Database file restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), file list: (%4), number of dump devices: %6!d!, device information: (%7).
11 Restore Failure 3142 16 File '%ls' cannot be restored over the existing '%ls'. Reissue the RESTORE statement using WITH REPLACE to overwrite pre-existing files.
12 Restore Failure 3145 16 The STOPAT option is not supported for RESTORE DATABASE. You can use the STOPAT option with RESTORE LOG.
13 Restore Failure 3441 21 Database '%.*ls' (database ID %d). The RESTORE statement could not access file '%ls'. Error was '%ls'.
14 Restore Failure 3443 21 Database '%.*ls' (database ID %d) was marked for standby or read-only use, but has been modified. The RESTORE LOG statement cannot be performed.
15 Restore Failure 4301 16 Database in use. The system administrator must have exclusive use of the database to restore the log.

SQL Server Backup and Restore Alerts

-- source: https://www.MSSQLTips.com
--
-- https://www.mssqltips.com/sqlservertip/939/sql-server-database-backup-and-restore-failure-notifications/

SELECT GETDATE()
GO

SELECT @@SERVERNAME
GO

SELECT DB_NAME()
GO

USE MSDB
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Success - 18264'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264', 
      @message_id = 18264, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18204'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204', 
      @message_id = 18204, 
      @severity = 0,
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60,
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18210'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210', 
      @message_id = 18210, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60,
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3009'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009', 
      @message_id = 3009, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3017'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017', 
      @message_id = 3017, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
   END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3033'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033', 
      @message_id = 3033, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3201'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201', 
      @message_id = 3201, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18267'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18267' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Success - 18267', 
      @message_id = 18267, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18268'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18268' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Success - 18268', 
      @message_id = 18268, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
   END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18269'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18269' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Success - 18269', 
      @message_id = 18269, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3142'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142', 
      @message_id = 3142, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3145'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145', 
      @message_id = 3145, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3441'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441', 
      @message_id = 3441, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
END
GO

IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3443'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443', 
      @message_id = 3443, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
   END
GO

/*
IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 4301'))
   ---- Delete the alert with the same name.
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301' 
BEGIN 
   EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert 
      @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301', 
      @message_id = 4301, 
      @severity = 0, 
      @enabled = 1, 
      @delay_between_responses = 60, 
      @include_event_description_in = 5, 
      @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]'
   END
GO
*/
Next Steps
  • Get up to speed on Alerts, Operators and SQL Server Mail technologies.
  • Consider building a distribution list to receive the alerts.
  • Review the T-SQL alerts code to determine if any modifications are necessary.
  • Setup Alerts, Operators, SQL Server Mail and SQL Server Agent Mail for your key environments.
  • Review the Alerts as they are raised to determine the root cause of the issue.
  • Ensure the root cause is corrected (i.e. insufficient disk space, corruption, etc.) so that the problem does not persist.


Jeremy Kadlec is a Co-Founder, Editor and Author at MSSQLTips.com with more than 300 contributions. He is also the CTO @ Edgewood Solutions and a six-time SQL Server MVP. Jeremy brings 20+ years of SQL Server DBA and Developer experience to the community after earning a bachelor's degree from SSU and master's from UMBC.

Article Last Updated: 2023-06-02

Comments For This Article




Tuesday, October 29, 2013 - 5:24:41 PM - mike Back To Top (27326)

IF (EXISTS(SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18267'))

---- Delete the alert with the same name.

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18267' 

BEGIN 

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18267',

 @message_id = 18267

, @enabled = 1

, @delay_between_responses = 0

, @include_event_description_in = 5

, @category_name =N'[Uncategorized]'

, @job_id=N'ed75a6ec-1b7a-4870-a215-6ea694a4d8bd'

END

GO

----------------

IF (EXISTS(SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - Message'))

---- Delete the alert with the same name.

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert@name =N'Restore Success - Message' 

BEGIN 

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert@name =N'Restore Success - Message',

 @message_id = 0

, @severity=1

, @enabled = 1

, @delay_between_responses = 0

, @include_event_description_in = 5

, @event_description_keyword=N'Restore is complete on database'

, @category_name =N'[Uncategorized]'

, @job_id=N'ed75a6ec-1b7a-4870-a215-6ea694a4d8bd'

END

GO

IF (EXISTS(SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18268'))

---- Delete the alert with the same name.

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18268' 

BEGIN 

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18268'

, @message_id = 18268

, @enabled = 1

, @delay_between_responses = 0

, @include_event_description_in = 5

, @category_name =N'[Uncategorized]'

, @job_id=N'ed75a6ec-1b7a-4870-a215-6ea694a4d8bd'

END

GO

 

IF (EXISTS(SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18269'))

---- Delete the alert with the same name.

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18269' 

BEGIN 

EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert@name =N'Restore Success - 18269'

, @message_id = 18269

, @enabled = 1

, @delay_between_responses = 0

, @include_event_description_in = 5

, @category_name =N'[Uncategorized]'

, @job_id=N'ed75a6ec-1b7a-4870-a215-6ea694a4d8bd'

END

 

GO

Tuesday, October 29, 2013 - 5:18:09 PM - mike Back To Top (27325)

I am sorry this is late.

 

I tried using the code for the alerts when a database is restored.  I am not seeing any alerts  

Am I supposed to be doing something else?

Tuesday, April 3, 2012 - 3:11:59 PM - Nick A Back To Top (16762)

If you are running differential backups, you might want to include ID 18270 as well.

Here is the text:

Database differential changes were backed up. Database: '', creation date(time): '', pages dumped: '', first LSN: '', last LSN:'', full backup LSN: '', number of dump devices: '', device information: (FILE=20, TYPE=DISK: {''}). This is an informational message. No user action is required.














