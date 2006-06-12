SQL Server Database Backup and Restore Failure Notifications
Problem
My SQL Server backups and restores fail infrequently, but when I find out it is too late. How can I find out sooner?
Solution
SQL Server ships with native alerts that can be configured to notify an operator when a backup or restore failure occurs. Reference the chart below for the SQL Server backup and restore alerts as well as the link to the T-SQL code below to implement these alerts.
|SQL Server Backup and Restore Alerts
|ID
|Category
|Error
|Severity
|Description
|1
|Backup Success
|18264
|10
|Database backed up: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), pages dumped: %4!d!, first LSN: %5, last LSN: %6, number of dump devices: %9!d!, device information: (%10).
|2
|Backup Failure
|18204
|16
|%1: Backup device '%2' failed to %3. Operating system error = %4.
|3
|Backup Failure
|18210
|16
|%1: %2 failure on backup device '%3'. Operating system error %4.
|4
|Backup Failure
|3009
|16
|Could not insert a backup or restore history/detail record in the msdb database. This may indicate a problem with the msdb database. The backup/restore operation was still successful.
|5
|Backup Failure
|3017
|16
|Could not resume interrupted backup or restore operation. See the SQL Server error log for more information.
|6
|Backup Failure
|3033
|16
|BACKUP DATABASE cannot be used on a database opened in emergency mode.
|7
|Backup Failure
|3201
|16
|Cannot open backup device '%ls'. Device error or device off-line. See the SQL Server error log for more details.
|8
|Restore Success
|18267
|10
|Database restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), first LSN: %4, last LSN: %5, number of dump devices: %7!d!, device information: (%8).
|9
|Restore Success
|18268
|10
|Log restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), first LSN: %4, last LSN: %5, number of dump devices: %7!d!, device information: (%8).
|10
|Restore Success
|18269
|10
|Database file restored: Database: %1, creation date(time): %2(%3), file list: (%4), number of dump devices: %6!d!, device information: (%7).
|11
|Restore Failure
|3142
|16
|File '%ls' cannot be restored over the existing '%ls'. Reissue the RESTORE statement using WITH REPLACE to overwrite pre-existing files.
|12
|Restore Failure
|3145
|16
|The STOPAT option is not supported for RESTORE DATABASE. You can use the STOPAT option with RESTORE LOG.
|13
|Restore Failure
|3441
|21
|Database '%.*ls' (database ID %d). The RESTORE statement could not access file '%ls'. Error was '%ls'.
|14
|Restore Failure
|3443
|21
|Database '%.*ls' (database ID %d) was marked for standby or read-only use, but has been modified. The RESTORE LOG statement cannot be performed.
|15
|Restore Failure
|4301
|16
|Database in use. The system administrator must have exclusive use of the database to restore the log.
-- source: https://www.MSSQLTips.com -- -- https://www.mssqltips.com/sqlservertip/939/sql-server-database-backup-and-restore-failure-notifications/ SELECT GETDATE() GO SELECT @@SERVERNAME GO SELECT DB_NAME() GO USE MSDB GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Success - 18264')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Success - 18264', @message_id = 18264, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18204')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18204', @message_id = 18204, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 18210')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 18210', @message_id = 18210, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3009')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3009', @message_id = 3009, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3017')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3017', @message_id = 3017, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3033')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3033', @message_id = 3033, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Backup Failure - 3201')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Backup Failure - 3201', @message_id = 3201, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18267')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18267' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18267', @message_id = 18267, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18268')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18268' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18268', @message_id = 18268, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Success - 18269')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18269' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Success - 18269', @message_id = 18269, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3142')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3142', @message_id = 3142, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3145')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3145', @message_id = 3145, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3441')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3441', @message_id = 3441, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 3443')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 3443', @message_id = 3443, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO /* IF (EXISTS (SELECT name FROM msdb.dbo.sysalerts WHERE name = N'Restore Failure - 4301')) ---- Delete the alert with the same name. EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_delete_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301' BEGIN EXECUTE msdb.dbo.sp_add_alert @name = N'Restore Failure - 4301', @message_id = 4301, @severity = 0, @enabled = 1, @delay_between_responses = 60, @include_event_description_in = 5, @category_name = N'[Uncategorized]' END GO */
Next Steps
- Get up to speed on Alerts, Operators and SQL Server Mail technologies.
- Consider building a distribution list to receive the alerts.
- Review the T-SQL alerts code to determine if any modifications are necessary.
- Setup Alerts, Operators, SQL Server Mail and SQL Server Agent Mail for your key environments.
- Review the Alerts as they are raised to determine the root cause of the issue.
- Ensure the root cause is corrected (i.e. insufficient disk space, corruption, etc.) so that the problem does not persist.
About the author
Jeremy Kadlec is a Co-Founder, Editor and Author at MSSQLTips.com with more than 300 contributions. He is also the CTO @ Edgewood Solutions and a six-time SQL Server MVP. Jeremy brings 20+ years of SQL Server DBA and Developer experience to the community after earning a bachelor’s degree from SSU and master’s from UMBC.
View all my tips
Article Last Updated: 2023-06-02