How to tell what SQL Server versions you are running

Problem

One issue that I am often faced with is determining the version of the database engine installed on SQL Server. In this tip we look at how to find the version of SQL Server that is running and also what service pack, hotfix, security update or cumulative update is installed.

Solution

There are a few ways to determine the version of SQL Server that is installed which we will cover in this tutorial.

How to tell what version of Microsoft SQL Server you are running?

One simple way to do this is to run SELECT @@version Another option is to right click on the SQL Server instance name in SSMS and select Properties You can also use the SERVERPROPERTY function to get details about the version of SQL Server Check out all of the methods in this tip.

Method 1 - Find Microsoft SQL Server Version with SSMS

The first is by using the functionality in SQL Server Management Studio and right clicking on the instance name and selecting Properties. In the general section you will see information such as on the following screenshots. The "Product version" or "Version" gives you a number of the version that is installed. As you can see with the SQL Server 2000 screenshot it also shows you the service pack that is installed, this is similar for SQL Server 6.5 and SQL Server 7.0 in Enterprise Manager.

SQL Server 2000

SQL Server 2005

SQL Server 2008 / 2008 R2 / 2012 / 2014 / 2016 / 2017 / 2019 / 2022

This will look similar for all of these versions of SQL Server.

Method 2 - Find Microsoft SQL Server Version with T-SQL

Another option is to run the T-SQL command to give you this information. As you can see the output from the different versions of SQL Server and Windows Server is pretty much the same. The one thing that you do not get when you do this is the Service Pack name like you do in Enterprise Manager.

SELECT @@VERSION

When this is T-SQL code or a stored procedure with this command is run it will give you information such as the build number and Windows Server operating system:

SQL Server 2000

Microsoft SQL Server 2000 - 8.00.760 (Intel X86)

Dec 17 2002 14:22:05

Copyright (c) 1988-2003 Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition on Windows NT 5.1 (Build 2600: Service Pack 2)

SQL Server 2005

Microsoft SQL Server 2005 - 9.00.1399.06 (Intel X86)

Oct 14 2005 00:33:37

Copyright (c) 1988-2005 Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition on Windows NT 5.1 (Build 2600: Service Pack 2)

SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server 2008 (SP1) - 10.0.2573.0 (X64)

Feb 4 2011 11:27:06

Copyright (c) 1988-2008 Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows NT 6.1 (Build 7601: Service Pack 1)

SQL Server 2008 R2

Microsoft SQL Server 2008 R2 (RTM) - 10.50.1600.1 (X64)

Apr 2 2010 15:48:46

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation

Enterprise Edition (64-bit) on Windows NT 6.0 <X64> (Build 6002: Service Pack 2)

SQL Server 2012

Microsoft SQL Server 2012 - 11.0.2100.60 (X64)

Feb 10 2012 19:39:15

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation

Web Edition (64-bit) on Windows NT 6.1 <X64> (Build 7601: Service Pack 1) (Hypervisor)

SQL Server 2014

Microsoft SQL Server 2014 - 12.0.2254.0 (X64)

Jul 25 2014 18:52:51

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows NT 6.1 <x64> (Build 7601: Service Pack 1) (Hypervisor)

SQL Server 2016

Microsoft SQL Server 2016 (RTM) - 13.0.1601.5 (X64)

Apr 29 2016 23:23:58

Copyright (c) Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows 10 Pro 6.3 <x64> (Build 14393: )

SQL Server 2017

Microsoft SQL Server 2017 (RTM) - 14.0.1000.169 (X64)

Aug 22 2017 17:04:49

Copyright (C) 2017 Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows 10 Pro 10.0 <X64> (Build 16299: )

SQL Server 2019

Microsoft SQL Server 2019 (RTM) - 15.0.2000.5 (X64)

Sep 24 2019 13:48:23

Copyright (C) 2019 Microsoft Corporation

Developer Edition (64-bit) on Windows 10 Pro 10.0 <X64> (Build 17763: )

SQL Server 2022

Microsoft SQL Server 2022 (CTP2.0) - 16.0.600.9 (X64)

May 20 2022 13:29:42

Copyright (C) 2022 Microsoft Corporation

Enterprise Evaluation Edition (64-bit) on Windows Server 2019 Standard 10.0 <X64> (Build 17763: ) (Hypervisor)

Method 3 - Find SQL Server version by exe file details

Another option to determine the version of the SQL Server database install is to look at the version of the SQL Server files. This is an option if SQL Server is not running and you need to find the version.

Open Windows Explorer and navigate to the folder where SQL Server is installed such as "C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\MSSQL10.SQL2008\MSSQL\Binn", for SQL Server 2008.

Find file sqlservr.exe and right click and select properties and a window will open like the one below. Here we can see that this file is version 10.0.2573.0.

Method 4 - Find SQL Server version with SERVERPROPERTY

One of our readers, Ben Pomicter, also suggested this method using the SERVERPROPERTY function.

SELECT CASE WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '8%' THEN 'SQL2000' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '9%' THEN 'SQL2005' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '10.0%' THEN 'SQL2008' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '10.5%' THEN 'SQL2008 R2' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '11%' THEN 'SQL2012' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '12%' THEN 'SQL2014' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '13%' THEN 'SQL2016' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '14%' THEN 'SQL2017' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '15%' THEN 'SQL2019' WHEN CONVERT(VARCHAR(128), SERVERPROPERTY ('productversion')) like '16%' THEN 'SQL2022' ELSE 'unknown' END AS MajorVersion, SERVERPROPERTY('ProductLevel') AS ProductLevel, SERVERPROPERTY('Edition') AS Edition, SERVERPROPERTY('ProductVersion') AS ProductVersion

When run it returns results similar to the following:

What do these SQL Server Build Numbers Mean?

So now that you have this number such as 9.00.1399.06 or 8.00.760 what do these build numbers even mean? The first digits refer to the version of SQL Server such as:

8.0 for SQL Server 2000

9.0 for SQL Server 2005

10.0 for SQL Server 2008

10.5 for SQL Server 2008 R2

11.0 for SQL Server 2012

12.0 for SQL Server 2014

13.0 for SQL Server 2016

14.0 for SQL Server 2017

15.0 for SQL Server 2019

16.0 for SQL Server 2022

Here are a couple of links to other articles that give you the details of what is installed for SQL Server 6.0, 6.5, 7.0, 2000, 2005, 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2022 based on the version number that is returned.

Next Steps

Keep these links handy to determine what version of SQL Server you are running

