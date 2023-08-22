AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Certification Exam Tips and Tricks
Problem
Microsoft has an exam related to Artificial Intelligence: Exam AI-900. It's related to the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. Are there recommended materials to help pass this exam?
Solution
This article will provide tips and tricks to pass the AI-900 exam. Let's start with some questions and answers.
What is the AI-900 Exam
The AI-900 Exam is the Microsoft exam related to Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals in Azure.
This exam is oriented towards machine learning and artificial intelligence in Azure.
In Which Languages is this Exam Available
The exam is available in the following languages:
- English
- Japanese
- Chinese (Simplified)
- Korean
- German
- French
- Spanish
- Portuguese (Brazil)
- Russian
- Indonesian (Indonesia)
- Arabic (Saudi Arabia)
- Chinese (Traditional)
- Italian
Is the Exam Difficult
In general, this Microsoft exam is not too difficult and covers fewer topics than other Microsoft exams. If you study the links provided, your chances of failing are low.
What is the Cost to take the Exam
It depends on your country. If you are from the United States, the price is 99 USD. Most European countries (with some exceptions) will pay 99 EUR for the exam. If you are from South and Central America, Africa, or Asia, you will spend approximately 55 USD. Some countries pay 69 USD, including the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas.
What is the Passing Score for this Exam
700/1000 (approximately).
How much time do you have to complete this exam
The exam takes approximately 180 minutes to finish. On average, the exam takes 120 minutes.
Is there a Study Guide for this Exam
Yes, you can download the Exam Guide here: AI-900 exam guide.
Which Books are Recommended to Pass this Exam
The following books may help you to pass this exam:
- Exam Ref AI-900 Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals
- AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals: Study Guide with Practice Questions and Labs: Second Edition - 2022
- Azure AI Fundamentals: Study Guide and Practice Exam for the Microsoft AI-900 Exam
- Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Certification Companion: Guide to Prepare for the AI-900 Exam (Certification Study Companion Series) 1st ed. Edition
Which Links are Recommended to Pass the Exam
Below are several links that provide additional information that may assist with passing the AI-900 exam:
Describe Artificial Intelligence workloads and considerations
- Artificial intelligence workloads
- Lean Anomaly detection workloads.
- Understand Computer vision.
- Learn Natural language features.
- Learn the Knowledge mining features.
- Principles for responsible AI
- Understand the Fairness in AI solutions.
- Understand Reliability and safety.
- Understand Privacy and security.
- Understand Inclusiveness.
- Understand Transparency.
- Understand Accountability.
- Principles of machine learning
- Understand Regression machine learning.
- Understand Classification machine learning.
- Understand Clustering machine learning.
Describe fundamental principles of machine learning on Azure
- Core machine learning
- Visual tools in Azure ML Studio
- Understand Automated ML.
- Learn Azure ML Designer.
Describe features of computer vision workloads on Azure
- Features of computer vision on Azure
- Azure tools and services in Computer Vision
Describe features of Natural Language Processing (NLP) workloads on Azure
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
- Understand the features and how to use Key phrase extraction.
- Understand the features and how to use Entity recognition.
- Understand the features and how to use Sentiment Analysis.
- Understand the features and how to use Language modeling.
- Understand the features and how to use Speech recognition and synthesis.
- Understand the features and how to use Translation.
Are Free Courses Available to Prepare for this Exam
Yes, the following courses may be useful:
- Microsoft self-paced course: Exam AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals.
- Microsoft instruction-led course: Course AI-900T00: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals
- Other online training course:
Are Exam Simulators Available
Yes. They include:
- Microsoft Practice Test AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals
- Practice exam test
- AI-900: Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals Practice Tests, 2023
There is also the Sandbox exam. This exam helps to familiarize yourself with the types of questions on a Microsoft exam.
Are Videos Available for this Exam
Yes. Some examples include:
- Intro to Azure AI
- Azure AI Fundamentals: Get Started with AI on Azure
- Azure AI Fundamentals Certification (AI-900) - Full Course to PASS the Exam
- AI-900 Exam // EP 01 // Azure AI Fundamentals AI-900 Course Introduction by Susanth Sutheesh
What Happens If I Fail the Exam
If you fail the exam, you may retake it. If you fail by only a few points and feel confident about retaking it, you can do so after 24 hours. If more studying is needed, you can prepare for one month or more, depending on your score.
Do not feel bad. I know several Microsoft MVPs who have failed some Microsoft exams. It happens to the best.
If you fail the second attempt, a third try can be taken after 14 days. If you tried five (5) times without success, the sixth time may be taken after one year.
For more information about the Microsoft Certification exam retake policy, refer to this link: Microsoft Certification exam retake policy for role-based, specialty, and fundamentals exams
