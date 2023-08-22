By: Daniel Calbimonte | Updated: 2023-08-22 | Comments | Related: More > Professional Development Certifications

Problem

Microsoft has an exam related to Artificial Intelligence: Exam AI-900. It's related to the Microsoft Azure AI Fundamentals. Are there recommended materials to help pass this exam?

Solution

This article will provide tips and tricks to pass the AI-900 exam. Let's start with some questions and answers.

What is the AI-900 Exam

The AI-900 Exam is the Microsoft exam related to Artificial Intelligence Fundamentals in Azure.

This exam is oriented towards machine learning and artificial intelligence in Azure.

In Which Languages is this Exam Available

The exam is available in the following languages:

English

Japanese

Chinese (Simplified)

Korean

German

French

Spanish

Portuguese (Brazil)

Russian

Indonesian (Indonesia)

Arabic (Saudi Arabia)

Chinese (Traditional)

Italian

Is the Exam Difficult

In general, this Microsoft exam is not too difficult and covers fewer topics than other Microsoft exams. If you study the links provided, your chances of failing are low.

What is the Cost to take the Exam

It depends on your country. If you are from the United States, the price is 99 USD. Most European countries (with some exceptions) will pay 99 EUR for the exam. If you are from South and Central America, Africa, or Asia, you will spend approximately 55 USD. Some countries pay 69 USD, including the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas.

What is the Passing Score for this Exam

700/1000 (approximately).

How much time do you have to complete this exam

The exam takes approximately 180 minutes to finish. On average, the exam takes 120 minutes.

Is there a Study Guide for this Exam

Yes, you can download the Exam Guide here: AI-900 exam guide.

Which Books are Recommended to Pass this Exam

The following books may help you to pass this exam:

Which Links are Recommended to Pass the Exam

Below are several links that provide additional information that may assist with passing the AI-900 exam:

Describe Artificial Intelligence workloads and considerations

Describe fundamental principles of machine learning on Azure

Describe features of computer vision workloads on Azure

Describe features of Natural Language Processing (NLP) workloads on Azure

Are Free Courses Available to Prepare for this Exam

Yes, the following courses may be useful:

Are Exam Simulators Available

Yes. They include:

There is also the Sandbox exam. This exam helps to familiarize yourself with the types of questions on a Microsoft exam.

Are Videos Available for this Exam

Yes. Some examples include:

What Happens If I Fail the Exam

If you fail the exam, you may retake it. If you fail by only a few points and feel confident about retaking it, you can do so after 24 hours. If more studying is needed, you can prepare for one month or more, depending on your score.

Do not feel bad. I know several Microsoft MVPs who have failed some Microsoft exams. It happens to the best.

If you fail the second attempt, a third try can be taken after 14 days. If you tried five (5) times without success, the sixth time may be taken after one year.

For more information about the Microsoft Certification exam retake policy, refer to this link: Microsoft Certification exam retake policy for role-based, specialty, and fundamentals exams

Next Steps

For more information about artificial intelligence, check out these links:

