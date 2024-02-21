SSRS 2022 Install, Setup and Configuration

By: Joe Gavin | Updated: 2024-02-21 | Comments (1) | Related: > Reporting Services Installation

Problem

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS) is still one of the major components of the Microsoft Business Intelligence (MSBI) stack used to generate interactive and automated reports. It's part of Microsoft SQL Server services, along with SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS) and SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS).

SSRS 2022 includes enhanced Windows Narrator support, security enhancements, browser performance improvements, and accessibility bug fixes.

The SSRS installation process has changed slightly since it was first released in 2004 as an add-on to SQL Server 2000. We saw in a previous tip: SSRS Install, Setup and Configuration, where the SSRS installation used to be part of the SQL Server installer up through SQL Server 2016. As of SQL Server 2017, the installation now has its own downloadable installer. There are only some minor differences between installing SSRS 2019 and SSRS 2022, but knowing where to get the installer and what to expect before you go through the installation process is helpful. This tip will walk through the various screens and options for the installation process.

Solution

We'll look at the minimum hardware and software requirements, see where to get the installer, and walk through each step of installing and configuring a new installation of SSRS 2022. The installation documented here was done on a SQL Server 2022 running on Windows Server 2022.

SSRS 2022 Requirements

You'll likely have more resources than this, but the following are the minimum requirements for installing SSRS 2022:

6 GB of available hard drive space

Memory Express Edition 512 MB (1 GB is recommended) All other editions 1 GB (4 GB recommended)

CPU X64: AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon 64, Intel Xeon with Intel EM64T support, Intel Pentium IV with EM64T support 1.4 GHz (2 GHz recommended)

OS Windows Server 2016/2019/2022, Windows 10 / 11

SQL Server SQL Server Database Engine 2014 SP3 or later

.NET Framework 4.8 or later

SSRS 2022 Installation

Download the Installer

Go to Microsoft SQL Server 2022 Reporting Services Installer Download

Click Download.

Retrieve and Run Installer

Run SQLServerReportingServices.exe from your Download folder.

Welcome Screen

The installer opens, and you're presented with one option on the Welcome screen.

Install Reporting Services.

Choose Edition and Install

There are four edition options for SSRS. The first three do not require a Product Key:

Evaluation Edition – Full edition that is good for 180 days.

– Full edition that is good for 180 days. Developer Edition – Full edition that can be used for non-production, e.g., test, development, training, or demonstration purposes.

– Full edition that can be used for non-production, e.g., test, development, training, or demonstration purposes. Express Edition – Limited edition with fewer features than the full edition.

– Limited edition with fewer features than the full edition. Paid Edition - The fourth option requires a product key. Click Learn more, which will take you to Find the product key for SQL Server Reporting Services.

Install Paid Edition

Click the Enter the product key radio button and enter the key in the box. Click Next.

Review Licensing Terms

Read and accept license terms by checking the 'I accept the license terms' checkbox. Click Next.

Install Database Engine

Click Next.

Specify Install Location

Choose the drive and directory to install SSRS. Click Install.

The SSRS application has been installed, and now it's time to configure it.

Configure SSRS

Click Configure report server, which runs RSConfigTool.exe to open the Report Server Configuration Manager.

Connect to the SSRS Server

Click Connect.

Configure Service Account

If the SSRS server requires access to remote servers, a Windows domain account can be specified to run the SSRS service.

Click on Service Account in the Report Server Configuration Manager. Select the 'Use another account' radio button. Enter the domain account information and password. Click Apply.

Configure SSRS Databases

Here, we configure the SSRS databases.

Click Database in the Report Server Configuration Manager. Click Change Database.

Create New Database

The new SSRS installation can be pointed to an existing set of SSRS databases. However, since this is a new installation, the default 'Create a new report server database' is left selected, and the installer will create the new databases.

Click Next.

Test the Connection

We must test the connection to the SQL Server to ensure connectivity before attempting to create the SSRS databases.

Click Test Connection. If the connection is successful, click OK. Click Next.

If the connection is unsuccessful, verify that the SQL Server service is running and accepting connections, and then run the test again.

Name the Database

Unless a name other than the default database names must be used, leave the defaults as ReportServer and ReportServerTemp.

Click Next.

Specify Credentials

Click Next.

Review Summary

Review the install configuration on the Summary screen.

Click Next if all information is correct.

Progress and Finish

Verify all tasks completed successfully.

If all tasks are successful, click Finish.

At this point, we have the SSRS service installed and databases created.

It's time to create the Web Service and the Web Portal.

Create the SSRS Web Service

Click on Web Service URL. Click Apply.

Validate Web Service

Open the Report Server Web Service URL to validate. There are no folders shown because no reports have been deployed yet.

Create Web Portal

Click Web Portal URL. Click Apply.

Validate Web Portal

To validate, open the Report Server Web Portal URL. Again, the root folder is empty because no reports have been deployed yet.

We now have a fully functioning SSRS server that's ready for reports to be deployed to it.

Email Settings

If Subscriptions to email reports will be created, we'll need to configure the email settings.

Click E-mail Settings. Enter a Sender Address in the form of [email protected]. Enter the SMTP Server name. Select the Authentication dropdown menu to enter the account and password information if your SMTP server requires authentication. Click Apply.

Email has been configured.

Click Exit.

You may run into failures, sometimes sporadically, related to TLS 1.2, where subscriptions are not sending emails and generating errors like this:

ERROR: Error sending email. Exception: System.Net.Mail.SmtpException: Failure sending mail. ---> System.IO.IOException: Authentication failed because the remote party has closed the transport stream.

Adding the following registry keys will force TLS 1.2:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\Microsoft\.NETFramework\v4.0.30319] "SystemDefaultTlsVersions"=dword:00000001 "SchUseStrongCrypto"=dword:00000001 [HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\.NETFramework\v4.0.30319] "SystemDefaultTlsVersions"=dword:00000001 "SchUseStrongCrypto"=dword:00000001

