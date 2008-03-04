Join SQL Server tables where columns include NULL values


By:   |   Updated: 2021-08-13   |   Comments (12)   |   Related: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | More > JOIN Tables


Problem

When building database tables you are faced with the decision of whether to allow NULL values or to not allow NULL values in your columns. By default SQL Server sets the column value to allow NULL values when creating new tables, unless other options are set. This is not necessarily a bad thing, but dealing with NULL values especially when joining tables can become a challenge. Let's take a look at this issue and how this can be resolved.

Solution

In most cases your columns in your tables probably allow NULL values unless you consciously changed them when you created a table or changed the default setting for your database by using the SET ANSI_NULL_DEFAULT OFF and SET ANSI_NULL_DFLT_ON OFF option. These settings change the behavior of how a table is created if you do not specify NULL or NOT NULL when creating a table. When a new database is created it will use the setting from the model database to determine the ANSI_NULL_DEFAULT setting unless it is specified when creating the database.

The following examples show you how a table would get created differently with each of these options, but by default SQL Server sets columns to allow nulls.

Example 1

When these two options are OFF the default nullable value is set to no, meaning no null values are acceptable. 

CREATE DATABASE TestNulls
GO

USE TestNulls
GO

-- changes the database setting to off
ALTER DATABASE TestNulls SET ANSI_NULL_DEFAULT OFF;
GO

SET ANSI_NULL_DFLT_ON OFF;
GO

CREATE TABLE Table1 (a TINYINT);
GO

sp_help Table1
GO

The screen shot below shows that the column does not allow NULLs.

query results

Example 2:

When these two options are ON the default nullable value is set to yes, meaning null values are acceptable. 

USE TestNulls
GO

ALTER DATABASE TestNulls SET ANSI_NULL_DEFAULT ON;
GO

SET ANSI_NULL_DFLT_ON ON;
GO

CREATE TABLE Table2 (a TINYINT);
GO

sp_help Table2
GO

The screen shot below shows that this column allows NULLs.

query results

So now that we have that covered let's get down to the issue at hand. So based on how tables and columns are setup and how data is stored you may run into an issue where you have data stored in tables that have NULL values and you need to join on these values. Sounds pretty easy, but let's see what happens when this occurs.

Setup Test

First let's create two tables and load some sample data. (This is not a very practical example, but it does help illustrate the issue.)

USE TestNulls
GO

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[CarModels](
  [Make] [varchar](50) NULL,
  [Model] [varchar](50) NULL,
  [Trim] [varchar](50) NULL
) ON [PRIMARY]
GO 

CREATE TABLE [dbo].[Orders](
  [Make] [varchar](50) NULL,
  [Model] [varchar](50) NULL,
  [Trim] [varchar](50) NULL
) ON [PRIMARY] 
GO

INSERT INTO dbo.Orders VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','2-door 2.5 S Coupe')
INSERT INTO dbo.Orders VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','4-door 3.5 SE Sedan')
INSERT INTO dbo.Orders VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','')
INSERT INTO dbo.Orders VALUES ('Nissan','Altima',NULL) 
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','2-door 2.5 S Coupe')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','2-door 3.5 SE Coupe')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','4-door 2.5 S Sedan')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','4-door 3.5 SE Sedan')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','4-door 3.5 SL Sedan')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima','4-door HYBRID Sedan')
INSERT INTO dbo.CarModels VALUES ('Nissan','Altima',NULL)

Selecting data

The first thing we will do is show the data in these two tables. The idea here is that we want to join the tables based on Make, Model and Trim. For most of the records there is some value, but there are a few records where the Trim value is NULL. 

SELECT * FROM dbo.Orders a 
SELECT * FROM dbo.CarModels b
query results

The first query does a straight join of these tables based on all three columns.

SELECT * 
FROM dbo.Orders a
INNER JOIN dbo.CarModels b 
   ON a.Make = b.Make 
   AND a.Model = b.Model 
   AND a.Trim = b.Trim

The result of the above query matches only three of the four records from the Orders table. The records that have a NULL value for Trim do not show up in the result set.

query results

This next example introduces the ISNULL function in the join clause. The ISNULL function takes two parameters, the first is the value to interrogate to see if it is NULL and it if is NULL the second parameter specifies what the value should be converted to. So in this example if any value is NULL it will be converted to a space ''.

SELECT * 
FROM dbo.Orders a
INNER JOIN dbo.CarModels b 
   ON a.Make = b.Make 
   AND a.Model = b.Model 
   AND isnull(a.Trim,'') = isnull(b.Trim,'')

In the results below we can see that we now have more rows, but one of the issues we are facing is that there are also values of space in the table and therefore we are picking up additional joins that we do not want. The rows that should not be included are highlighted below.

query results

To take this a step further we are using the ISNULL function again, but this time we are converting the NULL values to '999999'. This is a value that we know does not exist in our table and therefore will not cause any unwanted joins.

SELECT * 
FROM dbo.Orders a
INNER JOIN dbo.CarModels b
   ON a.Make = b.Make 
   AND a.Model = b.Model 
   AND isnull(a.Trim,'999999') = isnull(b.Trim,'999999')

Here is our final result with the four rows we are expecting.

query results

Other Options

It has been a while since this article was first written and there have been a few alternative solutions and suggestions in the comments.

Option 1

The first option is to update your NULL values with a default value so you are always joining on a value and you won't have the NULL value issue. We kind of did this in the last query with the 999999, but we didn't actually update the data so we would need to do this each time we ran the query.

Option 2

Here is another query option that returns the same final results.

SELECT *
FROM dbo.Orders AS O
JOIN dbo.CarModels AS CM
  ON CM.Make = O.Make 
  AND CM.Model = O.Model 
  AND EXISTS (
              SELECT O.Trim
              INTERSECT
              SELECT CM.Trim
              );

Option 3

Here is another query option that returns the same results.

SELECT * 
FROM dbo.Orders a
INNER JOIN dbo.CarModels b
   ON a.Make = b.Make 
   AND a.Model = b.Model 
   AND ( a.Trim = b.Trim OR ( a.Trim IS NULL AND b.Trim IS NULL ) )

Potential Performance Issues

Although the ISNULL function is handy, if you are doing large joins having this function in the join clause will slow down the query. A lot of this will also depend on the indexes you have setup and how the indexes are used for the join.

In general it is not a good idea to use functions in your joins or on the left side of your WHERE clause, because SQL Server needs to interrogate each value and therefore may negate the use of the index. Although in some cases there are no other options, so you need to do what you need to do. But be aware of this potential performance issue.

Summary

As we have seen from the above examples joining NULL values does not work. Even though you have two NULL values SQL Server does not treat these as the same value. Internally a value of NULL is an unknown value and therefore SQL Server does not equate an unknown value being equal to another unknown value.

Another design decision is to not allow NULL values when creating tables and therefore you will not run into these issues.

Next Steps


Last Updated: 2021-08-13


get scripts

next tip button



About the author
MSSQLTips author Greg Robidoux Greg Robidoux is the President of Edgewood Solutions and a co-founder of MSSQLTips.com.

View all my tips
Related Resources


Comments For This Article




Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 6:23:12 PM - Chris Back To Top (69026)

I know this is an old post, but you could also take advantage of SQL Server's underlying set logic...

SELECT *

FROM   dbo.Orders AS O

       JOIN dbo.CarModels AS CM

            ON

            CM.Make = O.Make AND

            CM.Model = O.Model AND

            EXISTS (

                      SELECT O.Trim

                      INTERSECT

                      SELECT CM.Trim

                   );

 

Tuesday, November 12, 2013 - 4:49:02 PM - Greg Robidoux Back To Top (27472)

Hi Sebastian, yes you could do an update if you are able to change the data.  Ideally it would be better if the columns had data.

Tuesday, November 12, 2013 - 4:44:42 PM - Sebastian Back To Top (27471)

I'm a newbie at this, so a I have a simple silly question: Why not to update nulls on trim column with a value of 'N/A' and setting this as a default value for the column?

Friday, August 16, 2013 - 6:08:49 PM - Greg Robidoux Back To Top (26358)

@Forrest thanks for your input.

I agree this situation should never occur, but the reality is this type of stuff happens all of the time. The real solution is to not allow NULL values and the data should be updated to reflect that.  But the reality is people are sometimes afraid to make mass data changes and would rather deal with the query workaround instead.

 

Friday, August 16, 2013 - 5:11:29 PM - Forrest Back To Top (26357)

It would seem to me that if you are finding yourself needing to use ISNULL() in your JOIN statement, you have failed to properly understand the nature of the data you are selecting, very especially if you are using that function on both sides of the join-equality.

CROSS APPLY, LEFT/OUTER JOIN, or a simple natural join (SELECT * FROM tbl_A, tbl_B) are probably more appropriate - if you don't understand why this is so, you probably don't need to be allowed anywhere near a production relational-model database.

Now; I understand that this DOES in fact occur in real, live,  "professional" production code on a more frequent basis than I wish I ever encountered. NULL should *never* be considered a valid relational key-value - EVER.

Aside from illustrating the feasibility of this method, the example above has no translation into a real-life scenario where the results would be meaningful or valid for output. Consider the nature of this database - an automobile producer has a table with a list of models, and table with orders for specific quantities of those models per order. In the data of course there can be NULL values for trim in the table; however can you ever actually have a NULL trim on one of these models? NO - the actual real-life object can never exist in a NULL state. Secondly, no-one would ever order a vehicle with a NULL trim option. There *may* be occasions when the trim is not specified (blank value - ''), such as a sort of "factory-choice" option where some mixed quantity of specific trim models are sent to dealers.

Where DOES this method have applicability? If you are cleaning up poorly implimented tables and query code where NULL values have been allowed in key fields...

Wednesday, March 20, 2013 - 10:19:00 AM - Greg Robidoux Back To Top (22903)

@balu - I don't understand what you need. 

What is the correlation between Sam and Raj to be able to figure out age?

Wednesday, March 20, 2013 - 3:47:49 AM - balu Back To Top (22890)

I am having one table which includes

Emp_id | Emp_name | Age

1001      raj                null

1002      sam              28

Now, based on the age of sam i want to find the age of raj, How ?

Please help me.......:)

Friday, July 13, 2012 - 2:46:33 PM - sruthi Back To Top (18503)

 

thank you for the post

Thursday, October 14, 2010 - 9:05:37 AM - Greg Robidoux Back To Top (10268)
I think overall, joining on NULL values is a bad idea.  The better option is to not allow NULL values and this wouldn't be an issue in the first place.  Life would be much easier if we never took shortcuts.

Thursday, October 14, 2010 - 8:39:35 AM - Joe Celko Back To Top (10267)
I also think this is a bad idea.  What we need is the AQNSI/ISO Standard SQL:2003  "IS DISTINCT FROM" comparison operator  instead of compiler modifications on the fly.

Friday, April 4, 2008 - 7:46:18 AM - admin Back To Top (831)

jaybutler,

Thank you for the feedback and the alternative approach.

Thank you,
The MSSQLTips.com Team

Wednesday, March 5, 2008 - 8:45:05 AM - jaybutler Back To Top (696)

The final version of the query is a performance problem waiting to happen. Using 'expression operator expression' constructs will not allow SQL Server's optimizer to use and indexes on the Trim column. The condition has to be restated as 'column operator column' or 'column operator expression.

That would turn your:

...
AND a.Model = b.Model
AND isnull(a.Trim,'999999') = isnull(b.Trim,'999999')

into something like this:

...
AND a.Model = b.Model
AND ( a.Trim = b.Trim OR ( a.Trim IS NULL AND b.Trim IS NULL ) )

This also avoids the potential problem of choosing a value you thought to be out of range that eventually is used.

Although the potential performance problem was mentioned in the notes at the end of the column, the article itself should have ended with the best SQL rather than the most convenient.



download





Recommended Reading

Compare SQL Server Datasets with INTERSECT and EXCEPT

UNION vs. UNION ALL in SQL Server

SQL Server Join Example

SQL Server CROSS APPLY and OUTER APPLY

Compare SQL Server Datasets with INTERSECT and EXCEPT














get free sql tips
agree to terms