The PL-900 exam is a Microsoft Certification exam for Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals. In this article we provide many resources you can use to help prepare for this exam.

In this tip, we will provide you material to pass the PL-900 exam.

What Is the Power Platform?

It is a line of business apps used in the cloud to easily develop applications for your company. The products included are:

Power BI to visualize data and generate reports and charts. Power Apps to create applications with low code knowledge for your business. Power Automate is an automation tool with flows. Power Virtual Agent is an application to create chatbots.

All these applications usually work with Microsoft Dataverse.

What is the Microsoft Dataverse?

We created a complete tip about this topic. Please read our article related: Getting Started with Microsoft Dataverse.

Is this exam difficult?

It is. You need to learn a lot of different applications. Each component is not difficult to learn, but it requires a lot of time to learn them all. If you do not have experience with the applications, it may take you several months to learn them. If you have a lot of experience with them, it will not take you too long to learn the material for the exam.

What is the score to pass the exam?

The score to pass this exam is 700/1000.

How much does it cost?

Around 60-100 USD depending on your country.

What books do you recommend for the exam?

These books can help you.

Which topics are covered in the exam?

Below are the topics and links for each section of the exam.

Describe the business value of Microsoft Power Platform

Identify the core components of Microsoft Power Platform

Demonstrate the capabilities of Power BI

Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Apps

Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Automate

Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Virtual Agents

