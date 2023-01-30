Resources for PL-900 Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals Certification Exam
The PL-900 exam is a Microsoft Certification exam for Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals. In this article we provide many resources you can use to help prepare for this exam.
In this tip, we will provide you material to pass the PL-900 exam.
What Is the Power Platform?
It is a line of business apps used in the cloud to easily develop applications for your company. The products included are:
- Power BI to visualize data and generate reports and charts.
- Power Apps to create applications with low code knowledge for your business.
- Power Automate is an automation tool with flows.
- Power Virtual Agent is an application to create chatbots.
All these applications usually work with Microsoft Dataverse.
What is the Microsoft Dataverse?
We created a complete tip about this topic. Please read our article related: Getting Started with Microsoft Dataverse.
Is this exam difficult?
It is. You need to learn a lot of different applications. Each component is not difficult to learn, but it requires a lot of time to learn them all. If you do not have experience with the applications, it may take you several months to learn them. If you have a lot of experience with them, it will not take you too long to learn the material for the exam.
What is the score to pass the exam?
The score to pass this exam is 700/1000.
How much does it cost?
Around 60-100 USD depending on your country.
What books do you recommend for the exam?
These books can help you.
- Book for the PL-900 Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals
- Microsoft Power Platform Book Fundamentals Practice Questions
- Microsoft Power Platform Fundamentals PL-900
- Microsoft PL-900 Exam Preparation
- Microsoft Power BI Cookbook
- Mastering Microsoft Power BI
- Microsoft Dataverse
- Learn Microsoft PowerApps
- Microsoft Power Apps Cookbook
- Workflow Automation with Microsoft Power Automate
- Microsoft Power Platform Book, A Deep Dive: Dig into Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI, and Power Virtual Agents
Which topics are covered in the exam?
Below are the topics and links for each section of the exam.
Describe the business value of Microsoft Power Platform
- Describe the business value of Microsoft Power Platform
- Describe
the business value and also extending business solutions
- Tutorial about Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform
- Dynamics 365 tutorial
- Tutorial about Power Apps in Teams
- How to build Power Apps using Microsoft Teams
- How to work with Microsoft Power Platform and Azure
- Tutorial about Microsoft Power Platform business solutions and third-party apps and services interaction
- Real life scenarios for AppSource
- Information
about Microsoft Power Platform administration and tips about security
- Microsoft Power Platform security tutorials
- Tutorial about apps administration and user management
- Tutorial about environments
- Tutorial about administrative tasks and the Microsoft Power Platform
- Admin center including the Microsoft 365 admin center
- Tutorial about data policies
- Tutorial about Microsoft Power Platform privacy including some accessibility guidelines
- Tutorial about Microsoft Power Platform governance
- How to use analytics
- Links about the core components of Microsoft Power Platform
Identify the core components of Microsoft Power Platform
-
Tutorial about the Microsoft Dataverse
- Differences between common databases and the Microsoft Dataverse
- Differences between the Microsoft Dataverse and the Dataverse used in Teams
- Tutorial about tables and their components
- Tutorial about standard tables for people, places, and things
- Tutorial about business logic uses with real-time workflows, and also actions
- Real life scenarios for dataflows
- Tutorial about solutions
- Connectors
- What are triggers, scenarios and types
- What are actions?
- Understand licensing and the different tiers (premium, standard)
- Tutorial about use cases and also custom connectors
Demonstrate the capabilities of Power BI
-
Power BI Tutorial
- What are common Power BI components?
- Tutorial about visualization controls such as bar, pie, scatter plots and also KPIs
- Tutorial about Power BI Desktop Reports, Data, and also the Model tabs
- What is the difference between Power BI Desktop and Power BI Service
- What is the difference between dashboards, workspaces, and reports
- Tutorial about Power BI security
- Tutorial about Power BI for mobile apps
- How to
Connect to and consume the data
- This link shows how to Connect to and how to combine data from different sources including like Microsoft Excel
- Tutorial about Power Query and data transformation.
- How to work with aggregate functions
- Verify the different types of data sources such as Microsoft Excel
- Shared datasets used in real life scenarios
- Template apps in real life
- What are the different options for viewing Power BI reports and also for dashboards
- How to
Build a basic dashboard with Power BI
- How to create Power BI report from scratch
- How to create a Power BI dashboard from scratch
- How to publish and how to share reports and also dashboards
Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Apps
- Power
Apps tutorial
- What are the common Power Apps components?
- What are the differences between canvas apps and model-driven apps?
- Use cases for formulas, the real life scenarios
- How to build a basic canvas application
- What types of data sources exist?
- How to connect to different data sources with connectors
- How to create an app using data
- Some tips to use controls to design, and improve the user experience
- How to publish and share apps
- How to do embedding in Microsoft Teams
- How to
build a basic model-driven application
- How to create a model-driven application from tables
- How to modify the forms
- How to create and modify views and columns for data-driven applications
- How to publish and also how to share apps for data-driven applications
Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Automate
- Capabilities
of
Power Automate
- What are the common Power Automate components?
- How to identify flow types like cloud, desktop, and the business process flows
- Different use cases for flows and available flow templates
- Power Automate connector triggers and what are actions
- Tutorial about loops and conditions such as do until, switch, do
- Tutorial about expressions
- Lear some use cases for approvals
- Tutorial about Power Automate applications, such as Power Automate Desktop, Power Automate mobile, and Power Automate portal
- How to build a basic cloud flow with Power Apps
- How to create a cloud flow with instant, automated, and scheduled flow template
- Hot to modify cloud flows
- Tutorial about flow steps for data operations
- How to run cloud flows (using bttns and Flics smart buttons)
Demonstrate the capabilities of Power Virtual Agents
- Tutorial about Power Virtual Agents
- How to build and publish a chatbot
Article Last Updated: 2023-01-30