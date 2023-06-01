By: Eric Blinn | Updated: 2023-06-01 | Comments (1) | Related: 1 | 2 | More > Database Administration

Problem

It seems like every DBA has a USB stick or a shared drive filled with scripts they can pull up in almost any situation. How can I build such a library of T-SQL files?

Solution

This tip is the second in this series. It will contain several scripts I like to use when a SQL Server has a performance problem. Each will come with a short explanation about how to use it. These scripts are being offered as-is without any warranty.

These scripts will not be specific to any one version of SQL Server, but some may not work on legacy versions of SQL Server, such as those that were already end-of-life when this tip was published. Others may not work in cloud installations such as Azure DB or Azure Managed Instance.

What is Running Right Now?

When getting a call that SQL Server is running slowly, one of the first steps is determining what is running right now. One of the best ways to do that is with sp_whoisactive. This differs from sys.sysprocesses because it only shows processes executing a query right now, not idle SPIDs.

Download sp_whoisactive right from the source on GitHub.

EXEC sp_whoisactive;

The first column is the duration of the query, so you can avoid looking at queries that have only been running for a fraction of a second.

Locking and Blocking

Sometimes the issue is blocking. When I suspect blocking, I use these two queries the most:

SELECT * FROM sys.sysprocesses WHERE blocked > 0 OR SPID IN (SELECT Blocked FROM sys.sysprocesses);

The column "blocked" shows 0 when a SPID isn't being blocked and shows the blocking SPID when it is being blocked. This query shows all processes that are blocked or that are blocking someone.

In this example, SPID 60 is being blocked by SPID 86. SPID 86 isn't being blocked and is the problem process.

Sometimes a locking problem happens when someone opens an explicit transaction and forgets to close it. Running this command will tell you the oldest open transaction. It's reasonable for this to return a value from the last few seconds, but if it shows a date/time from several minutes or hours ago, that indicates a problem. Be sure to run this in the context of the database in question.

DBCC OPENTRAN();

Here are two sample executions: the first shows an open transaction, and the second shows the output when there are no open transactions.

Performance Queries

Recent Expensive Queries

Sometimes you get an alert of slow performance, but it clears before you can run sp_whoisactive. Luckily, we can get the plan cache to tell us about recently executed expensive queries.

;WITH qs AS ( SELECT TOP 10 total_worker_time/execution_count AvgCPU , total_elapsed_time/execution_count AvgDuration , (total_logical_reads + total_physical_reads)/execution_count AvgReads , execution_count , sql_handle , plan_handle , statement_start_offset , statement_end_offset FROM sys.dm_exec_query_stats WHERE execution_count > 5 AND min_logical_reads > 100 AND min_worker_time > 100 ORDER BY (total_logical_reads + total_physical_reads)/execution_count DESC) SELECT AvgCPU , AvgDuration , AvgReads , execution_count ,SUBSTRING(st.TEXT, (qs.statement_start_offset/2) + 1, ((CASE qs.statement_end_offset WHEN -1 THEN DATALENGTH(st.TEXT) ELSE qs.statement_end_offset END - qs.statement_start_offset)/2) + 1) StatementText ,query_plan ExecutionPlan FROM qs CROSS APPLY sys.dm_exec_sql_text(qs.sql_handle) AS st CROSS APPLY sys.dm_exec_query_plan (qs.plan_handle) AS qp ORDER BY AvgDuration DESC;

Wait Stats

SQL Server tracks the waits experienced by every process running on the server. Each wait type starts at 0ms whenever the service is started and counts up from there. To get an idea of what is going on right now, you must compare the numbers from one point in time to another. This script will do just that by comparing the DMV to a snapshot of itself from 15 seconds earlier.

SELECT wait_type , waiting_tasks_count , signal_wait_time_ms , wait_time_ms , SysDateTime() AS StartTime INTO #WaitStatsBefore FROM sys.dm_os_wait_stats WHERE wait_type NOT IN ('SLEEP_TASK','BROKER_EVENTHANDLER','XE_DISPATCHER_WAIT','BROKER_RECEIVE_WAITFOR', 'CLR_AUTO_EVENT', 'CLR_MANUAL_EVENT','REQUEST_FOR_DEADLOCK_SEARCH','SQLTRACE_INCREMENTAL_FLUSH_SLEEP','SQLTRACE_BUFFER_FLUSH','LAZYWRITER_SLEEP','XE_TIMER_EVENT','XE_DISPATCHER_WAIT','FT_IFTS_SCHEDULER_IDLE_WAIT','LOGMGR_QUEUE','CHECKPOINT_QUEUE', 'BROKER_TO_FLUSH', 'BROKER_TASK_STOP', 'BROKER_EVENTHANDLER', 'SLEEP_TASK', 'WAITFOR', 'DBMIRROR_DBM_MUTEX', 'DBMIRROR_EVENTS_QUEUE', 'DBMIRRORING_CMD', 'DISPATCHER_QUEUE_SEMAPHORE','BROKER_RECEIVE_WAITFOR', 'CLR_AUTO_EVENT', 'DIRTY_PAGE_POLL', 'HADR_FILESTREAM_IOMGR_IOCOMPLETION', 'ONDEMAND_TASK_QUEUE', 'FT_IFTSHC_MUTEX', 'CLR_MANUAL_EVENT', 'SP_SERVER_DIAGNOSTICS_SLEEP', 'QDS_CLEANUP_STALE_QUERIES_TASK_MAIN_LOOP_SLEEP', 'QDS_PERSIST_TASK_MAIN_LOOP_SLEEP','CLR_SEMAPHORE','DBMIRROR_WORKER_QUEUE','SP_SERVER_DIAGNOSTICS_SLEEP','HADR_CLUSAPI_CALL','HADR_LOGCAPTURE_WAIT','HADR_NOTIFICATION_DEQUEUE','HADR_TIMER_TASK','HADR_WORK_QUEUE','REDO_THREAD_PENDING_WORK','UCS_SESSION_REGISTRATION','BROKER_TRANSMITTER','SLEEP_SYSTEMTASK','QDS_SHUTDOWN_QUEUE');--These are a series of irrelevant wait stats. WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:15'; --15 seconds SELECT a.wait_type , a.signal_wait_time_ms - b.signal_wait_time_ms AS CPUDiff , (a.wait_time_ms - b.wait_time_ms) - (a.signal_wait_time_ms - b.signal_wait_time_ms) AS ResourceDiff , a.waiting_tasks_count - b.waiting_tasks_count AS waiting_tasks_diff , CAST(CAST(a.wait_time_ms - b.wait_time_ms AS FLOAT) / (a.waiting_tasks_count - b.waiting_tasks_count) AS DECIMAL(10,1)) AS AverageDurationMS , a.max_wait_time_ms max_wait_all_timeMS , DATEDIFF(ms,StartTime, SysDateTime()) AS DurationSeconds FROM sys.dm_os_wait_stats a INNER JOIN #WaitStatsBefore b ON a.wait_type = b.wait_type WHERE a.signal_wait_time_ms <> b.signal_wait_time_ms OR a.wait_time_ms <> b.wait_time_ms ORDER BY 3 DESC;

IO Subsystem Delay Statistics

SQL Server tracks the delays it experiences when interacting with data and log files. Like wait stats, these counters start at 0 whenever the service is started. This next script will create a temp table to store a snapshot of the numbers, wait 15 seconds, then see what has changed. I usually combine this with the wait stats query, so I only need one delay.

SELECT b.name , a.database_id , a.[FILE_ID] , a.num_of_reads , a.num_of_bytes_read , a.io_stall_read_ms , a.num_of_writes , a.num_of_bytes_written , a.io_stall_write_ms , a.io_stall , GetDate() AS StartTime INTO #IOStatsBefore FROM sys.dm_io_virtual_file_stats(NULL, NULL) a INNER JOIN sys.databases b ON a.database_id = b.database_id; WAITFOR DELAY '00:00:15' SELECT a.name DatabaseName , a.[FILE_ID] , (b.io_stall_read_ms - a.io_stall_read_ms)/ CAST(1000 as DECIMAL(10,1)) io_stall_read_Diff , (b.io_stall_write_ms - a.io_stall_write_ms)/ CAST(1000 as DECIMAL(10,1)) io_stall_write_Diff , (b.io_stall - a.io_stall)/ CAST(1000 as DECIMAL(10,1)) io_stall_Diff , DATEDIFF(s,StartTime, GETDATE()) AS DurationSeconds FROM #IOStatsBefore a INNER JOIN sys.dm_io_virtual_file_stats(NULL, NULL) b ON a.database_id = b.database_id AND a.[file_id] = b.[file_id] ORDER BY a.name , a.[FILE_ID];

CPU History

SQL Server natively tracks the CPU utilization history of an instance once per minute for the last 250 minutes. You can get those readings using the following query. If performance is off, compare the last 30 minutes to the 220 before it to see if CPU utilization has increased while the users complained of performance issues.

;WITH XMLRecords AS ( SELECT DATEADD (ms, r.[timestamp] - sys.ms_ticks,SYSDATETIME()) AS record_time , CAST(r.record AS XML) record FROM sys.dm_os_ring_buffers r CROSS JOIN sys.dm_os_sys_info sys WHERE ring_buffer_type='RING_BUFFER_SCHEDULER_MONITOR' AND record LIKE '%<SystemHealth>%') SELECT 100-record.value('(./Record/SchedulerMonitorEvent/SystemHealth/SystemIdle)[1]', 'int') AS SystemUtilization , record.value('(./Record/SchedulerMonitorEvent/SystemHealth/ProcessUtilization)[1]', 'int') AS SQLProcessUtilization , record_time FROM XMLRecords;

Memory Metrics

Use the following query to record the page life expectancy of the SQL Server. If you use named instances, your object_name column will need to be modified with the instance name in place of "SQLServer." Remember -- Bigger is better with page life expectancy, but without a baseline, it's hard to tell what is good versus bad for you.

SELECT LEFT(counter_name, 25) CounterName , CASE counter_name WHEN 'Stolen pages' THEN cntr_value/128 --8kb pages/128 = MB WHEN 'Stolen Server Memory (KB)' THEN cntr_value/1024 --kb/1024 = MB ELSE cntr_value END CounterValue_converted_to_MB FROM sys.dm_os_performance_counters WHERE OBJECT_NAME = N'SQLServer:Buffer Manager' AND counter_name = 'Page life expectancy';

Disk Capacity

Sometimes a full disk can cause a performance problem. Use this query to quickly analyze all logical volumes containing at least one SQL Server data or log file.

SELECT DISTINCT vs.volume_mount_point Drive , vs.logical_volume_name , vs.total_bytes/1024/1024/1024 CapacityGB , vs.available_bytes/1024/1024/1024 FreeGB , CAST(vs.available_bytes * 100. / vs.total_bytes AS DECIMAL(4,1)) FreePct FROM sys.master_files mf CROSS APPLY sys.dm_os_volume_stats(mf.database_id, mf.file_id) AS vs;

Final Thoughts

I hope these scripts help you diagnose a performance problem.

